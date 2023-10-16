JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.58.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered JetBlue Airways from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $7.50 to $5.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th.

In other JetBlue Airways news, insider Gerald Alfred Spencer sold 11,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total transaction of $75,431.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,927,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,667,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276,381 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,871,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072,683 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,148,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,400 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 9,685,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,724,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,914 shares during the period. 74.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $4.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 56.00 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.78. JetBlue Airways has a 12 month low of $4.33 and a 12 month high of $9.45.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 0.27%. JetBlue Airways’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 14 Airbus A220 aircraft, 23 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 100 destinations in the 32 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

