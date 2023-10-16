JFG Wealth Management LLC Has $38.94 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

JFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 843,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,162 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 11.9% of JFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. JFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $38,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 13,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 12,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.55. 4,017,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,017,014. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.79 and a 200-day moving average of $45.69. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $36.55 and a 1 year high of $47.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.