JFG Wealth Management LLC Makes New $524,000 Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000. Tesla accounts for 0.2% of JFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Tesla by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,683,820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $20,680,162,000 after purchasing an additional 685,454 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,047,967 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,358,912,000 after buying an additional 938,216 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,326,389 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,913,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,230 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,459,540,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 180,125.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,307,602,000 after purchasing an additional 26,836,879 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.03.

Tesla Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $252.11. 40,082,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,282,328. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.45. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $299.29. The company has a market cap of $800.20 billion, a PE ratio of 71.61, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 2.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total value of $2,816,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,926,883.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $1,044,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,275,544. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total transaction of $2,816,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,926,883.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,565 shares of company stock worth $12,563,110 in the last quarter. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

