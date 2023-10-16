JFG Wealth Management LLC Takes $2.59 Million Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,000. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 0.8% of JFG Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 309.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of QQQ traded up $3.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $369.15. 17,515,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,316,941. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $259.08 and a 1-year high of $387.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $367.11 and a 200-day moving average of $354.79.

Invesco QQQ Trust Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a $0.5389 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

