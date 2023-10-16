JMP Securities Cuts Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Price Target to $2.25

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by JMP Securities from $2.75 to $2.25 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 80.00% from the company’s current price.

PGY has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $1.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Benchmark reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Pagaya Technologies from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.35.

Shares of NASDAQ PGY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,108,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,549,702. Pagaya Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.57 and a 52-week high of $2.83. The firm has a market cap of $886.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 7.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Pagaya Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.21% and a negative net margin of 26.78%. The business had revenue of $185.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.45 million. Analysts expect that Pagaya Technologies will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 117.1% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 28,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 15,444 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Pagaya Technologies by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 677,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 62,256 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Pagaya Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Pagaya Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pagaya Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It primarily develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. The company's partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent banks and financial institutions, auto finance providers, and residential real estate service providers.

