Johnson Financial Group LLC Has $32.10 Million Stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Johnson Financial Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 950,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,116 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF comprises about 4.4% of Johnson Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $32,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 112.0% in the second quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 63,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 33,757 shares during the last quarter. Carlsbad Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $725,000. Relaxing Retirement Coach lifted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 43,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 7,991 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 211,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,135,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 162,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,500,000 after purchasing an additional 8,168 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHC traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.57. The company had a trading volume of 232,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,419. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $27.67 and a 1-year high of $35.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.