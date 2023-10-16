Johnson Financial Group LLC Has $837,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Johnson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,675 shares during the period. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF makes up approximately 0.1% of Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the first quarter worth $277,182,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,920,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,756,000 after purchasing an additional 196,610 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,962,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $177,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,440 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 246.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,211,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,214,000 after buying an additional 5,131,766 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,593,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,324,000 after buying an additional 395,564 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PDBC traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,604,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,722,406. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.20. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12 month low of $13.21 and a 12 month high of $18.04.

About Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

