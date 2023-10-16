JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 49,669 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 52,841 shares.The stock last traded at $74.72 and had previously closed at $73.53.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.28 and its 200-day moving average is $76.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,075,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001,725 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,188,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 105.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 14,941 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,032,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 48,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 9,094 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (BBMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBMC was launched on Apr 14, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

