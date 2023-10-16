JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Coty (NYSE:COTY) Price Target to $12.00

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

COTY has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Coty from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Coty from $12.25 to $13.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coty in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.69.

Shares of Coty stock opened at $9.67 on Thursday. Coty has a one year low of $6.19 and a one year high of $13.46. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.69.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Coty had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab acquired 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $32,400,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 451,853,684 shares in the company, valued at $4,880,019,787.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Coty news, Director Isabelle Parize purchased 4,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $50,137.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 61,500 shares in the company, valued at $645,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab purchased 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $32,400,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 451,853,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,019,787.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,525,275 shares of company stock valued at $38,061,083 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COTY. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Coty by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,449,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,480,000 after acquiring an additional 17,116 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Coty by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 720,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Coty by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,401,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,142,000 after acquiring an additional 263,083 shares in the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

