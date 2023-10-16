JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Price Target to $34.00

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 0.35% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.29.

NYSE PFE traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.88. 29,537,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,640,334. Pfizer has a 52 week low of $31.77 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.94. The stock has a market cap of $191.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFE. 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth $37,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 70.0% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

