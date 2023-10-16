JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Anglo American Platinum (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) Price Target to $33.00

Anglo American Platinum (OTCMKTS:ANGPY – Free Report) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Anglo American Platinum Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of ANGPY stock opened at $6.43 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.04. Anglo American Platinum has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $17.00.

Anglo American Platinum Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $0.0793 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th.

About Anglo American Platinum

Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and supply of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium, as well as gold, nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, and chrome.

