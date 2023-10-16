JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Price Target to $81.00

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. HSBC began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $83.31.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of CL stock opened at $70.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.17. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.62 and a fifty-two week high of $82.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.63. The company has a market capitalization of $58.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.42, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.50.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 386.76% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 106.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $1,811,050.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,871,721.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,704 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $1,811,050.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,871,721.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,684,086.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at $495,972.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 105,501 shares of company stock valued at $7,838,332. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Colgate-Palmolive

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,522,000 after purchasing an additional 26,553 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 7,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,900,000. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

