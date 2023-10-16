JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Price Target to $29.00

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on REYN. Barclays decreased their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.86.

NASDAQ REYN opened at $25.26 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 1-year low of $24.80 and a 1-year high of $32.50.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $940.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.42 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 6.18%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REYN. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 60.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 737.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 38.3% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

