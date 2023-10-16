Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Short Interest Up 32.1% in September

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 807,700 shares, an increase of 32.1% from the September 15th total of 611,400 shares. Currently, 7.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 54,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.9 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KAI. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kadant in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kadant in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $243.00 price target on shares of Kadant in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

In other news, VP Dara F. Mitchell sold 1,307 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.73, for a total transaction of $287,187.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 508 shares in the company, valued at $111,622.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, VP Dara F. Mitchell sold 1,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.73, for a total transaction of $287,187.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,622.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Peter J. Flynn sold 1,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.28, for a total transaction of $315,881.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,766.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,798,693 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Kadant in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kadant by 1.0% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 64,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,495,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Kadant by 18.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,238,000 after buying an additional 9,785 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp acquired a new stake in Kadant during the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kadant in the 1st quarter valued at $1,150,000. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

KAI traded up $4.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $231.23. The stock had a trading volume of 624 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,850. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Kadant has a 12 month low of $160.14 and a 12 month high of $233.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.77.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.42. Kadant had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kadant will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is 12.18%.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

