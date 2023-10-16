Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised Kaman from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, August 7th.

Kaman Price Performance

NYSE:KAMN opened at $19.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.23. The firm has a market cap of $544.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 1.03. Kaman has a one year low of $18.88 and a one year high of $34.79.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.13. Kaman had a positive return on equity of 4.16% and a negative net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $195.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.51 million. Research analysts expect that Kaman will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Kaman Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -45.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaman in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Kaman by 236.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Kaman by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kaman by 140.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Kaman by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision; miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts, as well as wheels, brakes, and related hydraulic components for helicopters and fixed-wing, and UAV aircraft.

Featured Stories

