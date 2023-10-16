KBC Group NV Increases Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 164.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 392,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,754 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.09% of Otis Worldwide worth $34,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

NYSE:OTIS opened at $80.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.52. The company has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 0.98. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $63.83 and a 1-year high of $91.33.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.62%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OTIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OTIS

Insider Activity at Otis Worldwide

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $362,074.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,197.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $576,666.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $362,074.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,197.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.