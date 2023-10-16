KBC Group NV Lowers Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 390,033 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 121,985 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.07% of Amphenol worth $33,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APH. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 87,837.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 88,111,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,485,030,000 after acquiring an additional 88,010,804 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 95,441.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,868,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,055,971,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854,291 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth $653,884,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 400.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,634,009 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $151,492,000 after purchasing an additional 7,708,450 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,811,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $823,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310,939 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphenol Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of APH stock opened at $81.90 on Monday. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.95 and a fifty-two week high of $90.28. The stock has a market cap of $48.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on APH shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Amphenol from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on Amphenol from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Amphenol from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total transaction of $56,829,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 967,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,581,880.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total transaction of $56,829,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 967,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,581,880.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 75,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total value of $6,653,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,847. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,339,962 shares of company stock worth $117,480,732. 2.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

