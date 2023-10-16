KBC Group NV Lowers Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,847 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $42,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FISV. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 280.8% during the first quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter worth approximately $404,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.3% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,184,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 6.2% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 115,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,518,000 after acquiring an additional 6,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% during the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 68,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,605,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $114.23 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.54. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $122.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FISV

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.