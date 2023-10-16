Kingdom Financial Group LLC. Acquires New Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Kingdom Financial Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1,308.3% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.56.

Genuine Parts stock traded up $3.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $150.19. The company had a trading volume of 440,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,929. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $139.66 and a fifty-two week high of $187.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.60.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 32.43%. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

