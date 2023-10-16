Kingdom Financial Group LLC. Buys New Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Kingdom Financial Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.07.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $186.13. 856,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,776,339. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.13 and a twelve month high of $220.96. The company has a market cap of $123.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 53.47%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.