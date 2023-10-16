Kingdom Financial Group LLC. Buys Shares of 65,628 Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Kingdom Financial Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 65,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,789,000. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Kingdom Financial Group LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,907,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,416,000 after buying an additional 5,538,792 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 53,636.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,529,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525,193 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 123.0% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,341,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395,024 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9,588.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,491,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,817 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 17,542.2% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,479,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,619,000 after buying an additional 1,471,266 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VGSH stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.51. 653,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,046,091. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.31 and a fifty-two week high of $58.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.90.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.1788 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

