Kingdom Financial Group LLC. Invests $2.22 Million in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

Kingdom Financial Group LLC. acquired a new position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 66,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,000. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF makes up about 2.2% of Kingdom Financial Group LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. owned about 0.20% of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 210,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,166,000 after buying an additional 8,930 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 108.5% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 37,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 19,525 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,892,000. Strid Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 139,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 294,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,843,000 after purchasing an additional 29,184 shares during the period.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of HTRB stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.74. The stock had a trading volume of 492,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,987. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $31.51 and a 12 month high of $34.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.29.

About Hartford Total Return Bond ETF

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.

