Kingdom Financial Group LLC. Invests $897,000 in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Kingdom Financial Group LLC. purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 9,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,000. C.H. Robinson Worldwide comprises about 0.9% of Kingdom Financial Group LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $85.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,868. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.72 and a 200-day moving average of $94.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.79. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.71 and a twelve month high of $108.05.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on CHRW shares. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.48.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CHRW

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.