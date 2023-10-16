Kingdom Financial Group LLC. Makes New $398,000 Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Kingdom Financial Group LLC. purchased a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,522 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 7.9% during the second quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 7,306 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 0.5% during the second quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,613 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA purchased a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the second quarter valued at $524,000. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Tesla from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.03.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total value of $2,816,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,926,883.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.34, for a total value of $665,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,097,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total transaction of $2,816,415.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,926,883.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,565 shares of company stock worth $12,563,110 over the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $252.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,985,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,364,359. The stock has a market cap of $801.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.61, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $250.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.45. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $299.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The company’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

