Kingdom Financial Group LLC. Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Kingdom Financial Group LLC. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 69,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,414,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Kingdom Financial Group LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 17,015 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,807,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 450,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,667,000 after purchasing an additional 55,103 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,239,201 shares. The stock has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.28. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

