Kingdom Financial Group LLC. Takes $231,000 Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Kingdom Financial Group LLC. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 3,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 9.8% in the second quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.0% in the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.0% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 24,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,559,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LLY. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $565.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $540.09.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total value of $275,772.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,028,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,141,787,549.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total transaction of $275,772.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,028,219 shares in the company, valued at $47,141,787,549.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total transaction of $678,445.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 908,246 shares of company stock valued at $21,078,990,577. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY traded up $9.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $618.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,506,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,034,922. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $309.20 and a 1-year high of $629.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $556.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $472.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.73, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.33.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

