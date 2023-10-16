Kingdom Financial Group LLC. Takes $6.94 Million Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Kingdom Financial Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 102,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,937,000. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF makes up 6.8% of Kingdom Financial Group LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. owned approximately 0.40% of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWX. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $150,000.

IWX stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $65.53. The stock had a trading volume of 18,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,829. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.62. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $59.66 and a 1-year high of $69.87.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

