Kingdom Financial Group LLC. Takes Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Kingdom Financial Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,081 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in shares of General Electric by 53.6% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 97.8% during the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 55.0% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $12,973,132.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,672,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on GE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on General Electric from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on General Electric from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on General Electric from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on General Electric in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on General Electric from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.71.

General Electric Trading Up 0.4 %

GE traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $109.87. 1,427,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,924,687. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.05. General Electric has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $117.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $119.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.27.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $15.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.76 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 13.32%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.80%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

