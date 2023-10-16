Kingdom Financial Group LLC. Takes Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Kingdom Financial Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 115,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $12,305,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 12.1% of Kingdom Financial Group LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Tri Star Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of MUB traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $102.15. 3,056,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,014,189. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.92. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.11 and a 12-month high of $108.66.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.