KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Holdings Cut by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 684,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 285,044 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.08% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $38,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 63.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 514 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.6% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.4% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 15,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Down 0.6 %

KKR & Co. Inc. stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.90. The stock had a trading volume of 296,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,124,272. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.79. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.32 and a twelve month high of $64.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $51.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.07, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.50.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1021.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr bought 1,735,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $5,728,760.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 24,411,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,559,494.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,000,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $552,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,570,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,416,549.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr acquired 1,735,988 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $5,728,760.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 24,411,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,559,494.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on KKR shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

