KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in KLA were worth $29,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KLAC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 97,540.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 244,466,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,571,088,000 after buying an additional 244,216,016 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,733,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,288,651,000 after acquiring an additional 47,838 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of KLA by 1,414.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,870,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,085,000 after buying an additional 3,615,391 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 32.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,950,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,177,840,000 after buying an additional 715,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in KLA by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,844,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,133,396,000 after acquiring an additional 268,104 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $488.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.36. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $261.90 and a 52-week high of $520.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $479.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $450.15.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.58. KLA had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 138.06%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 22.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.59%.

KLA declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on KLAC. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on KLA from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on KLA from $480.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $476.26.

In other news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total transaction of $1,424,514.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,067,558.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 2,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,369,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,942 shares in the company, valued at $10,471,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total transaction of $1,424,514.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at $3,067,558.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,075 shares of company stock worth $23,465,095 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

