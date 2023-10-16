Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $30.25

Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.25 and last traded at $30.30, with a volume of 178850 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on Klaviyo in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on Klaviyo in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Klaviyo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.91.

Klaviyo Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Klaviyo

Klaviyo Company Profile

In related news, major shareholder Summit Partners L. P sold 4,919,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $139,310,752.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 663,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,797,938.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Klaviyo news, Director Jennifer Ceran sold 12,000 shares of Klaviyo stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $339,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Summit Partners L. P sold 4,919,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $139,310,752.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 663,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,797,938.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

(Get Free Report)

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company that provides a software-as-a-service platform to enable its customers to send the right messages at the right time across email, short message service (SMS), and push notifications. The company offers Klaviyo, a marketing automation platform that sends personalized and targeted messages.

Further Reading

