Klingman & Associates LLC Buys 31,973 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Klingman & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 495,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,973 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 1.8% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $22,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Innova Wealth Partners raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 50,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,087,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,198,000 after purchasing an additional 33,355 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 326,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,090,000 after purchasing an additional 159,090 shares during the last quarter. Parker Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 458,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,182,000 after purchasing an additional 17,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $947,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.61. The stock had a trading volume of 6,686,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,033,569. The firm has a market cap of $107.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.55 and a twelve month high of $47.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

