KOK Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $3.41 Million (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 16th. Over the last seven days, KOK has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. KOK has a market capitalization of $3.41 million and approximately $453,313.54 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KOK token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006994 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00020323 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00015398 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00013100 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28,755.37 or 1.00943561 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000079 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002217 BTC.

About KOK

KOK (CRYPTO:KOK) is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00760869 USD and is up 9.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $331,164.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

