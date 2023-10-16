Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PHG. TheStreet upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Koninklijke Philips to €19.00 ($20.00) in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.10.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Down 0.6 %

Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $18.82 on Friday. Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $23.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.53.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 11.92% and a negative net margin of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Koninklijke Philips

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Koninklijke Philips by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 94,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 8,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

