Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Makes New $33,000 Investment in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new position in RealReal in the first quarter worth approximately $2,552,000. State Street Corp grew its position in RealReal by 59.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,297,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,946,000 after buying an additional 1,235,638 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in RealReal by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,901,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after buying an additional 930,174 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in RealReal by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,192,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,240,000 after buying an additional 815,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scion Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in RealReal in the first quarter worth approximately $862,000. Institutional investors own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at RealReal

In related news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 43,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total value of $104,020.42. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,064,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,566,006.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other RealReal news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 43,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total value of $104,020.42. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,064,733 shares in the company, valued at $2,566,006.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John E. Koryl purchased 43,251 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.30 per share, for a total transaction of $99,477.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,793,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,424,477.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

REAL stock opened at $1.59 on Monday. The RealReal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $2.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.88. The firm has a market cap of $162.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.65.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $130.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.56 million. As a group, analysts forecast that The RealReal, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on REAL. Bank of America upgraded shares of RealReal from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1.00 to $1.85 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of RealReal from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of RealReal from $2.75 to $3.25 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of RealReal in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RealReal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.23.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

