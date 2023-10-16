Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Acquired by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 1.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,310,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,857,000 after purchasing an additional 66,391 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 12.2% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 9.2% in the second quarter. SWS Partners now owns 19,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.0% in the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 27,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LAMR opened at $81.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.50. Lamar Advertising has a 12-month low of $77.21 and a 12-month high of $111.49.

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $541.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.00 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 34.91%. Lamar Advertising’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.65%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LAMR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

