Lanvin Group (NYSE:LANV) Shares Gap Up to $3.81

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:LANV – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.81, but opened at $4.01. Lanvin Group shares last traded at $4.01, with a volume of 17,817 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price target on Lanvin Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st.

Get Lanvin Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LANV

Lanvin Group Trading Up 4.5 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lanvin Group

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.26 million and a P/E ratio of 11.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lanvin Group during the 2nd quarter worth $317,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lanvin Group during the 1st quarter worth $3,214,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Lanvin Group in the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Lanvin Group in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

About Lanvin Group

(Get Free Report)

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited operates as a couture house worldwide. The company offers ready-to-wear, made to measure, footwear, leather goods, costume jewelry, accessories, eyewear, and childrenswear under the Lanvin brand name; ready-to-wear, legwear, lingerie and beachwear, and accessories under the Wolford brand; footwear under the Sergio Rossi brand name; luxury womenswear, footwear, handbags, jewelry, and leather goods under the St.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lanvin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lanvin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.