Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Stock Holdings Boosted by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV increased its stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Leggett & Platt comprises about 1.3% of First National Corp MA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. First National Corp MA ADV owned 0.14% of Leggett & Platt worth $5,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 18.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 37,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 55,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LEG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Leggett & Platt in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Leggett & Platt Trading Up 1.4 %

LEG stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.35. 64,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,064,662. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $24.16 and a 52-week high of $38.55. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.68 and its 200-day moving average is $29.47.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 14.02%. Leggett & Platt’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Leggett & Platt Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is 108.24%.

Leggett & Platt Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, private label finished mattresses, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Further Reading

