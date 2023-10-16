Lindbrook Capital LLC Grows Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,504 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at $25,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 28,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.46, for a total transaction of $179,100.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,789.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Yum! Brands news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.46, for a total value of $179,100.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,789.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,858 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.81, for a total transaction of $520,096.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,727,983.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,994 shares of company stock worth $1,198,397. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $139.00 to $138.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.83.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

NYSE YUM opened at $116.88 on Monday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.66 and a fifty-two week high of $143.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.58.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.17. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 28th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 48.99%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

