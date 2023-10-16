Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 2,240 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

Lindbrook Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYD. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 14,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPYD opened at $34.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.89. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $33.41 and a one year high of $43.33.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of the 80 highest-yielding stocks selected from the S&P 500. Stocks are equally-weighted. SPYD was launched on Oct 21, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

