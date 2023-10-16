Lindbrook Capital LLC Trims Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lessened its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Markel Corp grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 80,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,083,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,481,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,513,000 after buying an additional 18,345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $839.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 5.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $823.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $782.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.19. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $668.00 and a fifty-two week high of $853.97.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.48 by $1.76. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.93% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Neil Stahl sold 11,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $840.98, for a total transaction of $9,810,031.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,656,038. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 6,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $841.71, for a total transaction of $5,216,076.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,103,498.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Neil Stahl sold 11,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $840.98, for a total transaction of $9,810,031.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,656,038. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,209 shares of company stock worth $27,841,391. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. 500.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $665.00 to $680.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $898.78.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

