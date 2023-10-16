Lisk (LSK) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $112.95 Million

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 16th. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.79 or 0.00002830 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Lisk has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $112.95 million and $10.00 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002347 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001989 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001519 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003525 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 142,446,483 coins. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

