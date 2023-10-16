Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Coverage Initiated at B. Riley

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 62.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on LAC. HSBC lowered their price objective on Lithium Americas from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Lithium Americas from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Scotiabank began coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Lithium Americas from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.82.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LAC

Lithium Americas Stock Down 0.7 %

Lithium Americas stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,947,151. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.82 and its 200 day moving average is $19.20. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -78.27 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 10.13 and a quick ratio of 10.13. Lithium Americas has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $12.38.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.29. On average, analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lithium Americas

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAC. Creative Planning raised its position in Lithium Americas by 1,549.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 168,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 158,006 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Lithium Americas by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the 2nd quarter valued at $762,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 156.5% during the first quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 56.5% during the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

About Lithium Americas

(Get Free Report)

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration of lithium resource in the United States. It owns the Thacker Pass project located in Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.