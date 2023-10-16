London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LDNXF) versus Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Financial Analysis

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) and London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LDNXF – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Coinbase Global and London Stock Exchange Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coinbase Global -47.33% -20.68% -0.97% London Stock Exchange Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.0% of Coinbase Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.8% of London Stock Exchange Group shares are held by institutional investors. 33.2% of Coinbase Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coinbase Global 7 11 7 0 2.00 London Stock Exchange Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Coinbase Global and London Stock Exchange Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Coinbase Global presently has a consensus price target of $77.38, suggesting a potential upside of 2.93%. Given Coinbase Global’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Coinbase Global is more favorable than London Stock Exchange Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Coinbase Global and London Stock Exchange Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coinbase Global $2.70 billion 6.63 -$2.62 billion ($5.65) -13.36 London Stock Exchange Group N/A N/A N/A $0.55 180.98

London Stock Exchange Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Coinbase Global. Coinbase Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than London Stock Exchange Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

London Stock Exchange Group beats Coinbase Global on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

About London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb. The company also provides information and data products, such as indexes, benchmarks, real time pricing data and trade reporting, and reconciliation services, as well as network connection and services; market trading services; and clearing, risk management, capital optimization, and regulatory reporting solutions. In addition, it licenses capital markets; installs software; and provides maintenance, and events and media services. London Stock Exchange Group plc was founded in 1698 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

