Longfor Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LGFRY) Short Interest Up 32.8% in September

Longfor Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LGFRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 32.8% from the September 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Longfor Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Read Our Latest Report on Longfor Group
Longfor Group Stock Performance
Longfor Group Company Profile
Longfor Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, investment, and management businesses in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Property Development, Investment Property Operation, and Services and Others. The Property Development segment develops and sells office and commercial premises, and residential properties.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Longfor Group
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Halliburton Is One Slick Oil Play
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- $7 Billion in Clean Hydrogen Grants: Winners and Losers
- How to Invest in Pharmaceutical Companies
- Is the VinFast Auto Car Wreck a Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Longfor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longfor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.