Longfor Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LGFRY) Short Interest Up 32.8% in September

Longfor Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LGFRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 32.8% from the September 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Longfor Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Longfor Group Stock Performance

Longfor Group Company Profile

OTCMKTS LGFRY traded down C$0.44 on Monday, hitting C$15.80. 5,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,671. Longfor Group has a 1-year low of C$12.65 and a 1-year high of C$37.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$20.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$23.15.

Longfor Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, investment, and management businesses in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Property Development, Investment Property Operation, and Services and Others. The Property Development segment develops and sells office and commercial premises, and residential properties.

