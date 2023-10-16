Lowery Thomas LLC Acquires 2,462 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Lowery Thomas LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for 5.1% of Lowery Thomas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Lowery Thomas LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $5,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $44,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5,233.3% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 472.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter.

SCHV traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.41. 152,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,158. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $60.29 and a 52-week high of $69.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.23.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

