Lowery Thomas LLC Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Lowery Thomas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,806 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises 2.5% of Lowery Thomas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Lowery Thomas LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,574,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,959,000 after buying an additional 7,144,154 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,010,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835,854 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,184,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567,129 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $460,136,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 49.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,668,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,091 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:JEPI traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,135,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,510,781. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $51.50 and a 1 year high of $56.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.72.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.