Lowery Thomas LLC Has $3.62 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Lowery Thomas LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Lowery Thomas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Lowery Thomas LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $3,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 78,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,007,000 after acquiring an additional 7,309 shares in the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 44,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,833,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 23,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 12,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $19,544,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:IWO traded up $3.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $218.39. 146,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,698. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $207.82 and a one year high of $255.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.18.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

