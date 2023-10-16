Lowery Thomas LLC Has $5.19 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Lowery Thomas LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 5.1% of Lowery Thomas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Lowery Thomas LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,677,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,586,000. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 28,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,401,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Horizon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 235.2% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,049,000 after buying an additional 55,173 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $3.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $369.20. 18,964,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,323,082. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $259.08 and a 52 week high of $387.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $367.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $354.79.

Invesco QQQ Trust Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5389 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.